TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.
TU stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,385. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.5% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.
