TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

TU stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,385. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.5% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

