TELUS (NYSE:TU) Releases Earnings Results

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%.

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 100,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,385. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

