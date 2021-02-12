Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.51. 2,101,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,713. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $34.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,269. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

