Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Announces Earnings Results

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

