TENA (TENA) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, TENA has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TENA has a total market capitalization of $294,050.48 and approximately $12,811.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.55 or 0.01100610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006387 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.44 or 0.05716463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00027259 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00019716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00035572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About TENA

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.