Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.36

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.36 and traded as high as $17.20. Tenaris shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 1,236,479 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 134,305 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

