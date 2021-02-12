Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.36

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.36 and traded as high as $17.20. Tenaris shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 1,236,479 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.
Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.
