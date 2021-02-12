TENT Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $401,598.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.00287027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00104852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00080163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00090340 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00065844 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,648,680 coins and its circulating supply is 32,571,588 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

