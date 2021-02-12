TenX (PAY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $49.88 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market cap of $18.98 million and approximately $49.88 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.41 or 0.01102023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.10 or 0.05796537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019898 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,499,153 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.