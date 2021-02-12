TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 53% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $872,718.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TERA has traded up 87% against the dollar. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

