Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director David E. Kepler Sells 42,800 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,768.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TDC traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.