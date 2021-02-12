Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Teradyne worth $27,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

Teradyne stock opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $143.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

