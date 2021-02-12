Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Teradyne worth $47,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $135.04 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $143.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

