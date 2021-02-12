Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 52-Week High at $143.59

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.59 and last traded at $142.91, with a volume of 48748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.04.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

