Terex (NYSE:TEX) Announces Earnings Results

Terex (NYSE:TEX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $39.43. 881,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,007. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -658.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

