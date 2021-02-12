Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the January 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEZNY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 8,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

