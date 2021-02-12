Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.28. 886,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 455,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Ternium alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter worth $241,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.