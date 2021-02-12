Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR) were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 657,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 875,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

