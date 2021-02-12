Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR) were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 657,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 875,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

