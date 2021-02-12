Terracoin (TRC) Trading Down 15.3% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $372,968.41 and $240.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,659.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.57 or 0.01199276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.17 or 0.00489232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00038876 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004526 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005941 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

