TerraUSD (UST) Market Capitalization Tops $366.04 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $366.04 million and $34.45 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007458 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 364,257,862 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

