Tervita (TSE:TEV) Trading 1% Higher

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV)’s share price traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.15. 9,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 36,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Tervita from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on Tervita and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$356.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

