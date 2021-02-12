Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Insider Jerome M. Guillen Sells 10,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total value of $8,175,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $816.12. 23,561,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,906,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $804.25 and a 200 day moving average of $536.52. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,638.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

