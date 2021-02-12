Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $3,231,560.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TSLA stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $816.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,561,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,906,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $804.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 434.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

