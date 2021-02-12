Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.65. The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,667 shares of company stock valued at $87,370,429 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

