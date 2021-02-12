Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $113.00 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

