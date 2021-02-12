Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Nordson worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Nordson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 451,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Nordson by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.76. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.