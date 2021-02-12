Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,076 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.32.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

