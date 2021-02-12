Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,557 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $257.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.67. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.