Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,300 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 86,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 172,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $200.94 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average of $200.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

