Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,122 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $182.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

