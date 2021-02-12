Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,751 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302,370 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 464.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR opened at $384.67 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,142,827.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,686 shares of company stock valued at $88,645,348 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.