Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading 15.3% Higher

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares rose 15.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 1,738,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 367,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Textainer Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

