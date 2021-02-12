Textainer Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,675 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 150 call options.

TGH traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 52,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $142,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

TGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

