Textainer Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,675 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 150 call options.
TGH traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 52,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.57.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
TGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
