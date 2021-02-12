Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.89

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 1430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Get Textron alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.