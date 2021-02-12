TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 50,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$422,762,116.

Shares of TFII traded down C$6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$93.38. 202,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.63. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$103.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$103.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.23.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

