TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Downgraded by UBS Group

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.87.

NASDAQ TFII opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $81.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. Research analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

