TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) traded down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.54 and last traded at $76.28. 350,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40,435% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19.

About TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

