The Alkaline Water (WTER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 281.67%. On average, analysts expect The Alkaline Water to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTER opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.39. The Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of The Alkaline Water from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.