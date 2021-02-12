The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,242. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $45.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

