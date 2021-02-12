The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $47.00. The stock traded as high as $47.21 and last traded at $47.19. 1,979,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,424,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.86.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 79.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

