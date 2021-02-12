The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 154.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 49,026 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

