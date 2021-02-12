The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 28,470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of The Boeing worth $98,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in The Boeing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.53. The company had a trading volume of 118,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,664,250. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.00.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

