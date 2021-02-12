The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 325,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,013,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

