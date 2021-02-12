The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%.

CC traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,517. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $29.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.