The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.97 and last traded at $72.27. 508,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 703,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

