The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.55. 299,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,630,324. The firm has a market cap of $217.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

