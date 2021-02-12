The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Director Timothy John Flynn Sells 5,000,000 Shares

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,836. The company has a market capitalization of $808.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

TCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

