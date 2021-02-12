The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce sales of $89.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.43 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $84.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $344.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.60 million to $345.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $381.43 million, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Descartes Systems Group.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Shares of DSGX opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 120.85 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 136,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.