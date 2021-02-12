The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce sales of $89.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.43 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $84.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $344.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.60 million to $345.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $381.43 million, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Descartes Systems Group.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of DSGX opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 120.85 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 136,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.
