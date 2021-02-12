The Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Trading Down 2.8%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 417,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 276,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

The Flowr Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.