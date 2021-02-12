The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.16 or 0.00868109 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.