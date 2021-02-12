The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Alejandro Centurion Sells 10,000 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,351.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:GBX traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,726. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
