The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Alejandro Centurion Sells 10,000 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,351.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:GBX traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,726. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

